Tropical rain heads to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - 5 a.m.

It will be a nice start to Friday in Central Florida, but there is a 60 percent chance that afternoon storms could move in, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

It’ll be warm with a high of 87, and Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 71.

If the tropical disturbance receives a name, it will likely not happen Friday morning (latest Friday afternoon), as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

Very wet...at times! See ya on 9! pic.twitter.com/iPYibN7GXD — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 25, 2018

“The center of the tropical disturbance will stay off to the west of us this weekend, but it will wrap in a lot of tropical rain. Regardless if it becomes Alberto, our rain chance is going to go up," Shields said. "We’ll salvage much of Saturday, with some rain arriving late, but it looks really wet Sunday. Localized flooding will be possible on Sunday with a few inches of rain. On Memorial Day, the rain chance stays high, but it will be the on and off variety."

5-Day Forecast - 05/25/18

Conditions are becoming more favorable for this system to get a name, which in this case would be Alberto.

Weekend's forecast

The weekend is looking wetter as the deeper tropical moisture will enter the area mainly from the south. Saturday morning and afternoon will be mostly calm with the chance for showers and storms increasing through the afternoon into the evening hours.

Heavy showers and storms will affect Central Florida, which could lead to minor flooding during this period. Sunday will be overcast with heavier intermittent showers and storms all day. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday afternoon courtesy of the deep layers of clouds, showers and storms.

2018 Hurricane forecast: NOAA Predicts near- or above-average season

Monday will remain mostly cloudy with a good chance for rain across more than half of Central Florida. Intermittent showers and storms will continue, with increasing chances of flooding.

The system might have some filtered dry slots once it gets to the Gulf of Mexico. If it moves a bit more to the east, Central Florida could see more breaks from the rain. But this is extremely hard to forecast at the moment since the systems still does not have a well-defined and is approaching land. We will continue to monitor the tropical disturbance and bring you the latest on WFTV.com, our newscasts and through the free WFTV Weather app.

Memorial Day: What could be Alberto will be west, but it will pump in on & off tropical rain! See you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/bFtZipJFZG — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 25, 2018

