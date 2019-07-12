  • Tropical Storm Barry gives reminder for business owners to prepare for natural disasters

    By: The News Service of Florida

    With Tropical Storm Barry forming in the northern Gulf of Mexico Thursday, insurance companies are reminding business clients to make sure they are properly covered.

    Many shop owners have hurricane plans for their families and adequate insurance for their homes in advance of a storm. However, the actual business often does not have a defined storm plan, and many companies are underinsured for natural disasters. 

    Jay Williams with the Florida Surplus Lines Association, said firms of all sizes need detailed plans in place prior to a storm, since many people rely on them getting back to business.

    “When I have a business, I have to worry about not just the structure and the business’ personal property and whatever I own in there,” Williams said. “I have to worry about my employees. I have a team of employees that are working to run my business and help my business grow.”

    Four named hurricanes have hit or skirted Florida over the past three years, leaving many firms closed for weeks and months. Others have never reopened. 

    Williams said the economic impact is felt by the whole community each day a business does not open its doors.

    “Whether it happens to a specific business or not, depends on a lot of factors,” Williams said. “But the community is disrupted. So, having a plan to deal with that disruption is pretty much one of the most important things that a business can do.”

    The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

     

