Tropical Storm Dexter weakens offshore as 2 other tropical waves brewing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Dexter continues to be a relatively weak system as it slowly moves away from the United States.

Dexter is expected to dissipate within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The system will not make landfall or have any direct impact on land before it transitions into a post-tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave near the coast of Georgia and South Carolina is being monitored closely.

Although currently disorganized, there is a possibility that it could move onshore, but it is expected to head northwest, away from Central Florida.

Another area of interest is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa, which has a higher chance of development.

It is projected to move into the central Atlantic.

Another area of interest is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa, which has a higher chance of development.

