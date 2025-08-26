As Tropical Storm Fernand fades, experts warn of possibly active months ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fernand is expected to weaken and eventually dissipate over the next day or so, bringing a temporary lull in activity across the tropics.

Currently, there are no other active watch areas in the tropics, providing a brief respite from storm activity.

However, meteorologists caution that the hurricane season is far from over, as historical data shows that approximately 90% of hurricanes form between August and October.

Last year, storms Helene and Milton developed in late September and early October, demonstrating the potential for significant activity later in the season.

Similarly, Hurricane Ian in 2022 was a late September storm.

While the current quiet period may seem unusual, experts advise against complacency, as the peak of hurricane season is still ahead.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group