Tropical Storm Gabrielle is expected to become a hurricane this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle has shown increased signs of organization on Friday evening and will likely be a hurricane this weekend.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 50 mph, but the storm continues to consolidate storms closer to its center.

Gradual intensification is still forecast, and Gabrielle is expected to become a hurricane Sunday afternoon.

The storm is expected to continue moving northwestward through late Saturday, then turn to the north by Sunday.

Gabrielle will stay well away from Florida and the United States.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor Gabrielle in the coming days, as the storm could graze the island as it expands in size.

Gabrielle formed late Wednesday morning and is the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave continues to move off the coast of Africa. This system could slowly develop next week in the open Atlantic.

This complex still has a Low Development Chance.

