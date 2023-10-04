Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized as it moves slowly northwest, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Philippe is bringing heavy rain to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

There could also be some isolated flooding in Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center says Philippe remains disorganized as it moves slowly to the northwest.

Philippe is moving northwest at 12 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph.

Philippe is forecast to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to Bermuda on Thursday.

The system is forecast to move to the north and could impact the northeastern U.S. and Canada.

Thankfully, Philippe is not forecast to impact Florida.

