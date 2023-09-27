Tropical Storm Philippe to weaken as track shifts further west

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to keep an eye on the tropics during a busy time of the year.

A lot of moisture south of Florida is feeding into our area and keeping our rain and storm chances high.

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to remain disorganized and has shifted its path further to the west.

Philippe is moving west at 12 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph.

The system is encountering a strong wind shear and is forecast to weaken as it moves closer to the Caribbean islands over the next few days.

Philippe should eventually weaken into a tropical wave before it makes any impact on the land.

Another area of disturbance behind Philippe may also develop before the end of the week.

