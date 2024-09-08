Local

Tropical wave moving slowly to Texas and Louisiana

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

WEATHER 09/8

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching several tropical waves moving through the Atlantic Basin.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our next tropical system is likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

Invest 91-L is seeing increased convection this morning and will likely continue to develop as it lifts north further into the Gulf of Mexico.

It has a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Read: Tavares police and firefighters who worked fatal toddler crash attend Vigil

WEATHER 09/8

This could bring impacts to the Texas and Louisiana coastlines later this week.

A hurricane hunter will investigate 91-L later today.  The next storm’s name is Francine.

In addition, Channel 9 is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic that have a 60% and 50% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Read: Investigation underway after person injured in drive-by shooting, DeLand police say

Both areas won’t move much over the next 48 hours, but it will eventually start moving slowly westward early next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry

Kassandra Crimi

Brian Shields

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read