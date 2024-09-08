Tropical wave moving slowly to Texas and Louisiana

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching several tropical waves moving through the Atlantic Basin.

Our next tropical system is likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

Invest 91-L is seeing increased convection this morning and will likely continue to develop as it lifts north further into the Gulf of Mexico.

It has a 90% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Read: Tavares police and firefighters who worked fatal toddler crash attend Vigil

WEATHER 09/8

This could bring impacts to the Texas and Louisiana coastlines later this week.

A hurricane hunter will investigate 91-L later today. The next storm’s name is Francine.

In addition, Channel 9 is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic that have a 60% and 50% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Read: Investigation underway after person injured in drive-by shooting, DeLand police say

Both areas won’t move much over the next 48 hours, but it will eventually start moving slowly westward early next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry

Kassandra Crimi

Brian Shields

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group