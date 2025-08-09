Tropics active as hurricane season peaks, with low chances of newest storms impacting the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics continue to be active as we work our way into the peak months of hurricane season.

Tropical storm Dexter has dissipated, and luckily, the other two areas of concern we monitored did not develop as expected.

Now we are examining two different areas in the central Atlantic that have the potential to develop, but the chances are low. Even if they do form, it is unlikely they will make landfall anywhere near the Continental US.

There is an additional area to watch beyond this week, which could develop just east of the Lesser Antilles. This is a hotspot for tropical development at this time of year and could impact the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

Impact in Florida is unlikely but it is still a spot to watch.

