Tropics calm after Fernand fades, new African wave may develop next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are quiet for now because Fernand has dissipated, and we are monitoring one area with potential for development over the next week.

A tropical wave is attempting to develop off the coast of Africa, and conditions are expected to become more favorable by the middle of this week.

Long-term models are keeping the Atlantic and Gulf relatively calm, but since we are nearing the peak of hurricane season, we will need to monitor it closely in the coming days.

