Tropics heating up with 4 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics Friday.

Four disturbances now.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said disorganized storms over Southeast Bahamas will pass Florida Sunday, giving us that chance for morning and evening rain, with some heavy downpours possible.

The chance of it developing into a tropical depression or storm after passing Florida increases as it moves into the Western Gulf early to mid-next week.

A new disturbance shows some signs of slow development potential as it moves into the Northeast Caribbean through early next week; just monitoring that one for now.

Two distant disturbances each have a shot of becoming tropical depressions between now and the end of the weekend.

After that, conditions look less favorable for further development of those two systems.

Finally, more will follow off the west coast of Africa in the days and weeks ahead.

