Tropics to remain quiet for at least another week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics will remain quiet for at least the next seven days.

That small tropical wave that we were keeping an eye on off the coast of Africa has dissipated and now plenty of Saharan dust has moved over the central Atlantic.

There are a couple other areas of interest. The first will be off the coast of the Carolinas where there is some potential development due to warm water. We will have a much clearer picture of what we can see there during the weekend.

If anything develops from that we will not see any impact in central Florida.

Warm water in the northern Caribbean could lead to a week tropical wave trying to form by the middle of next week but it is too early to tell as of now.

