Tropics remain quiet as the peak of hurricane season nears

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain quiet as the peak of hurricane season approaches, with no active tropical waves in the Atlantic or Gulf.

Despite the absence of tropical activity, conditions are ripe for development due to warm water temperatures that could support a tropical wave.

Meteorologists note that during the peak of hurricane season, tropical waves can form quickly.

As the peak of hurricane season arrives this week, residents are reminded to stay informed and prepared.

