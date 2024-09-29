Tropics: Two named storms likely to develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active, with two named storms and two other areas that will likely develop.

Hurricane Isaac continues to move across the North Atlantic and will remain out to sea, while Joyce is a tropical storm also staying in the open Atlantic.

An area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic will likely organize into a tropical depression next week.

Tropics Update: 9/28/24 8 p.m. (WFTV)

A second area in the northwestern Caribbean will need to be watch, as the chance of it developing are increasing.

Read: Widespread showers fade in the evening but pickup early Sunday

This complex will likely lift into the Gulf of Mexico, and could eventually be pushed northeastward late next week into next weekend.

This is a system that will need to be watched for potential Florida impacts.

Tropics Update: 9/28/24 8 p.m. (WFTV)

Channel 9 will be monitoring closely.

Read: Orlando’s Camping World, Inter&Co stadiums selected to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group