Troubled ‘Happy Place' bar in Orange County now closed after multiple shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A troubled Orange County bar is now closed indefinitely after the building's owner had the business evicted.
Deputies said there have been three shootings at the Happy Place bar on Orange Blossom Trail and Southland Boulevard since July.
Related Headlines
The most recent shooting was Monday, when Adrian Peralta, 24, was killed.
People who live nearby hope the closure will mean less crime and an improvement to their neighborhood.
"If the bar was the main cause of the crime, then good riddance to it. If we just stop and get rid of the crime that's happening, it will benefit this neighborhood entirely,” said resident James Robinson.
Records show deputies have been called to the club more than 40 times in the past 12 months.
The Sheriff's Office hasn't released any information about a possible suspect in Monday night's shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}