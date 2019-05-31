Trove of stolen items found in homeless camp on land owned by OUC

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who stumbled upon stolen items and goods at a homeless camp believes most of the stuff came from backyards and garages in his neighborhood.
The camp is in woods just north of Moosh Avenue near Old Cheney Highway.
After deputies told the man there isn't much they can do, he turned to the Orlando Utilities Commission since the camp was on its land.
"Found handguns, cases, knives and machetes," said Victor Lopez, who documented his findings with a body camera.
"There's trash building up, there's feces, there's drugs," Lopez said. "There's no one that cleans it up."
On the website spotcrime.com, Channel 9 found more than a dozen incidents of thefts in the area -- some just blocks away in Baldwin Park and Little Lake Shores.
Lopez said he even found long extension cords powering televisions and fans that drew electricity from vacant homes.
Officials with the OUC said they are aware of the issue and are planning to clear the woods of tents, trash and what neighbors believe is stolen merchandise.
Two law enforcement agencies will be involved in resolving the issue because part of the land is Orlando police jurisdiction, but the majority of tents are on the Orange County Sheriff's Office part of the land.
