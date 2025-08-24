Truck crashes into tree on I-75, catches fire, claiming drivers life

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Ford F-150 heading south on I-75 crashed into a tree and caught fire just before Exit 309, resulting in the driver’s death.

The accident happened when the driver did not negotiate a curve properly, resulting in the vehicle leaving the road and hitting a tree.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, and the driver sustained fatal injuries.

The driver’s identity is unknown, and the exact cause, other than failing to negotiate the curve, has not been specified.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group