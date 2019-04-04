  • BREAKING NEWS: Truck passenger dies after helicopter crashes in Hillsborough County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    PALM RIVER, Fla. - One person is dead after a helicopter crashed Thursday in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the crash occurred around 2:21 p.m. on 50th Street at Palm River Road.

    Related Headlines

    The crash came after the helicopter experienced engine failure and crash-landed on the roadway, troopers said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Troopers said a pickup truck traveling north on 50th Street was struck by one of the turning rotor blades and a passenger inside the vehicle was killed.

    Damage was also seen to a nearby power poll and TECO crews are responding to downed powerlines in the area, deputies said. 

    Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Starting next year, district will require student-athletes to have their hearts examined
Deputies: 8 arrested in drug bust at home near Altamonte Springs