BREAKING NEWS: Truck passenger dies after helicopter crashes in Hillsborough County

PALM RIVER, Fla. - One person is dead after a helicopter crashed Thursday in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 2:21 p.m. on 50th Street at Palm River Road.
The crash came after the helicopter experienced engine failure and crash-landed on the roadway, troopers said.
Troopers said a pickup truck traveling north on 50th Street was struck by one of the turning rotor blades and a passenger inside the vehicle was killed.
Damage was also seen to a nearby power poll and TECO crews are responding to downed powerlines in the area, deputies said.
Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.
#FHP and #teamhcso working hard with Sheriff Chad Chronister on scene investigating the helicopter crash and unfortunate fatality of a truck passenger. FHP has deployed their Flair team. #HelicopterCrash @ChadChronister pic.twitter.com/RqgF8PfL67— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 4, 2019
UPDATE: Southbound 50th Street at the Selmon Expressway to Palm River Road is closed. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Palm River Road are also closed. Please find an alternative route. #HelicopterCrash pic.twitter.com/Xrc2uf2BDT— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 4, 2019
HELICOPTER CRASH: A privately-owned helicopter was involved in a hard landing at the intersection of 50th St S & Palm River Road. Power lines are down in the area, and the intersection is being closed to traffic. Please avoid the area during your evening commute #helicoptercrash pic.twitter.com/1inVZm8OuK— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 4, 2019
HELICOPTER CRASH #teamhcso is on scene on 50th and Palm River where a private helicopter crashed. Traffic is locked down all around, find an alternate route. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/ywv8RKXkiA— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 4, 2019
