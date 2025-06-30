Trump to attend ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ opening, DeSantis says

EVERGLADES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed President Donald Trump will be in the Everglades Tuesday for the grand opening of Florida’s new migrant detention facility.

The facility, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” is built on an isolated airfield about 45 miles west of Miami. It is surrounded by python and alligator-filled swamplands,

Officials describe the facility is a tool in the president’s illegal immigration crackdown.

It is aiming for 5,000 detention beds by early July.

DeSantis confirmed the visit during Monday’s signing of the new state budget.

About 100 Florida National Guard members were deployed last week to help secure the site ahead of Tuesday’s opening.

Environmental activists and Native American have been protesting the facility over humanity issues and protections for their ancestral homeland

