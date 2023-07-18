Trump lawyers to hold pre-trial conference Tuesday on Mar-a-Lago documents case

The first pre-trial conference for former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case is set to go before a Florida judge Tuesday.

Prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers will discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case.

Read: Turning Point Action’s student activists were torn between Trump and DeSantis last year. Not anymore

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Channel 9 will monitor Tuesday’s court proceedings and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Potential jurors share strong feelings about Trump ahead of trial over Michael Cohen’s legal fees

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group