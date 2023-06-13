Trump to make federal court appearance in Miami for indictment over Mar-a-Lago documents

MIAMI — Former president Donald Trump is expected to enter a Miami federal courtroom on Tuesday.

It comes after he was indicted on criminal charges last week.

The former president was seen Monday night greeting supporters in Doral, Florida.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Former President Donald Trump facing charges Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower as he heads to an arraignment hearing on April 4, 2023, in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

Trump told some supporters to join a planned protest at the courthouse Monday.

As a result, security measures have been heightened in anticipation of the event.

Read: Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents

Law enforcement officials said they are not taking any chances.

Security preparations are in full swing in Miami as the city braces for Trump’s court appearance.

UCF Political Science Professor Breaks Down alleged Trump Indictment on WFTV Tonight UCF Political Science Professor Breaks Down alleged Trump Indictment on WFTV Tonight (WFTV)

“Make no mistake about it. We’re taking this event extremely seriously. We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Trump will be facing a total of 37 criminal charges.

Read: Trump prepares for court appearance as 1st ex-president to face federal criminal charges

Despite the charges, he denies any wrongdoing.

Trump says he’s outraged by the accusations.

Trump Classified Documents Supporters of former President Donald Trump, rally outside the Trump National Doral resort, Monday June 12, 2023 in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon)

“It’s a horrible thing for this country,” Trump said. “I mean, the only good thing about it is it’s driven my poll numbers way up, can you believe it?”

The federal indictment reveals he allegedly stored classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, even in a bathroom and shower.

Read: Trump indictment: What will happen Tuesday when Trump appears in federal court?

Former attorney general William Barr, who once served under Trump, expressed concerns about the way these documents were handled.

“Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets that the country has,” Barr said. “He had no right to maintain and retain them. And he kept them in a way at Mar-a-Lago that anyone who really cares about national security, their stomach would churn at it.”

With tensions high and emotions running strong, all eyes will be on the courtroom Monday as the former president faces his charges.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group