Trump to visit Central Florida next week; here's why

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - President Donald Trump will travel to The Villages on Thursday to discuss health care, White House officials said Friday.
Officials said Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Medicare during the event, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 6 but was postponed because of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3 and in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.
A combined 31 victims died in the shootings.
Trump last visited Central Florida on June 18 when he and Vice President Mike Pence formally announced their 2020 reelection bid during a large rally at the Amway Center in Orlando.
Specific details about the time and the location of Thursday's event were not released.
The announcement comes days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed Democrats’ plans to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. Click here to read more about that.
