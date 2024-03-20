Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

The state has 125 Republican delegates, which will all go to the winner of the race.

There is no democratic primary because President Joe Biden’s name was the only one submitted by the party.

Beyond the top of the ticket, there will also be dozens of municipal races and charter questions in cities across the state.

Nearly 800,000 Floridians have either already voted early or by mail.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

