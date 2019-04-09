TSA administrator ousted amid employee bullying allegations at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - The director of the Transportation Security Administration at Orlando International Airport has been replaced indefinitely, Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton has learned.
The union representing TSA officers claims Jerry Henderson and other managers allowed bullying and retaliation while he was in charge.
Henderson was replaced by Pete Garcia, who has held TSA leadership positions at other Florida airports.
The move comes in the wake of a TSA officer killing himself by jumping off a balcony at OIA two months ago.
The union believes bullying and retaliation were factors in his suicide.
The union is calling on Congress to question TSA administrator, David Pekoske, during a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday. The union wants Pekoske to answer for the allegedissues.
Sutton spoke with Henderson in 2018. He said at the time that his staff was happy.
"We also recognize that we represent a piece of that, and we want to make sure that we treat people the way they need to be treated," He said.
Channel 9 is waiting for a response from TSA about the change of director.
