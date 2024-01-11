TSA says more people are attempting to bring guns through security checkpoints

ORLANDO, Fla. — More guns are being brought into airports across the country.

New numbers from the TSA show the agency intercepted 6,737 firearms last year at airport security checkpoints.

That’s up from about 6,500 stopped at checkpoints the year before.

About 93% of the guns intercepted last year were loaded.

If you are caught with a weapon at security you could be arrested or cited, with fines up to $1,500.

