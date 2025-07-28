Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day for extreme heat watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are issuing a weather alert day for Tuesday due to an extreme heat watch being issued for the majority of Central Florida.

An extreme heat watch means that dangerously hot conditions - with a heat index as high as 112 degrees - are possible.

We could see the heat index rise over 100 degrees as early as 10 a.m.

Due to this being a watch, we are likely to see an extreme heat warning issued at some point later Monday evening or early Tuesday.

We will be sure to update you all again when that change happens.

As of now, Osceola, Brevard and Polk counties are not included but could all still see a heat index over 105 degrees for Tuesday.

