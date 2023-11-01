Turning teal: Orlando landmarks to light up for Alzheimer’s awareness this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando landmarks will light up teal on Thursday as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

Organizers said the annual program, which coincides with Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, is aimed to shine a spotlight on the disease and show support for the millions of people impacted by it.

Participating Orlando landmarks include:

Orlando International Airport

Amway Center spire

Orlando Museum of Art

The Wheel at ICON Park (lighting on Nov. 3)

CNL Center

Exploria Stadium

200 S. Orange Avenue

“It’s wonderful to see some of Orlando’s most well-known and world renowned sites helping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for the millions of Americans impacted by the disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president & CEO.

The Orlando landmarks will be among more than 1,000 locations participating nationwide.

