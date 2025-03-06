Two candidates being considered to become new chief of Kissimmee Police Department

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee leaders have narrowed down their search for a new leader for the Kissimmee Police Department.

Officials said two leading candidates for the position have been identified, and a final decision will be made within the next few weeks.

Clermont Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Broadway and retired Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon and the two being considered to take off KPD.

Until a final decision is made, Wilson Munoz is serving as Acting Chief of Police for the Kissimmee Police Department.

“While KPD has faced significant challenges, including the October 2024 Grand Jury Presentment, the City is taking deliberate steps to ensure that the agency emerges stronger and more accountable while maintaining its overall support for those who ethically police daily. The appointment of a permanent Chief will build on this progress and reaffirm the department’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement and community service,” officials said in a news release.

