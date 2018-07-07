Two dozen students begin citizenship classes at Apopka community center

APOPKA, Fla. - About two dozen people started their citizenship orientation class at the Hope Community Center in Apopka Saturday.
The center has helped hundreds of people along their paths to citizenship.
As the newly enrolled students began their classes, the center also held a ceremony welcoming people who became citizens through the classes offered there.
The program is offered to legal permanent residents of the United States to teach them the skills and knowledge they’ll need to become citizens.
The classes come in three levels, where students learn about American history, reading, writing and English-speaking skills.
Students also practice with mock interviews to prepare them for interviews with an immigration service officer.
State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith was at the center Saturday.
“The process for becoming a United States citizen, while it might be tough, it is worthwhile. It will pay dividends. Being able to vote, being able to have the privileges that with being a United States citizen is worth it,” he said.
