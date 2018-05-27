Two in custody after allegedly shooting toward OCSO squad car in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Two people are in custody after Orange County deputies say they shot toward a squad car in Pine Hills Sunday afternoon.
Deputies said the two shot toward the squad car around 5:38 p.m. near the corner of Hernandes Drive and Golf Club Parkway near Barnett Park.
No one was injured and the deputies did not return fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Initially unsure of who fired the shots, deputies searched the area on foot before coming upon the two suspects, officials said.
The two suspects, who deputies have not identified, are in custody, deputies said.
Deputies did not say if the two have been arrested.
This is an active investigation.
Deputies said there are no further details at this time.
