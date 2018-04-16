  • Two infants found dead in West Melbourne, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - West Melbourne police are investigating the deaths of two infants at a home, investigators said.

    Police received the call Sunday just after noon in the 100 block of Laurel Oak Street.

    Police said the deaths are suspicious.

    No other details have been released.

