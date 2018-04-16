Two infants found dead in West Melbourne, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - West Melbourne police are investigating the deaths of two infants at a home, investigators said.
Police received the call Sunday just after noon in the 100 block of Laurel Oak Street.
Police said the deaths are suspicious.
No other details have been released.
BREAKING: @WestMelbournePD investigating the deaths of two infants reported on Sunday along Laurel Oak Street.— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) April 16, 2018
