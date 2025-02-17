Two injured in shooting, according to Orange County sheriff’s

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were injured in a Sunday morning shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

OCSO responded to the 800 block of Piedmont Wekiwa Road in regards to a shooting around 8:20 a.m.

OCSO tells Channel 9, they arrived on scene and located a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Read: President Trump makes pit stop at Daytona 500

Deputies say a second man in his 30s drove himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Read: Orlando church to hold celebration of life for home invasion victim

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group