Two juveniles arrested near Melbourne after armed carjacking becomes multi-county chase

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Two juveniles were arrested in Brevard County after a multi-county chase Saturday afternoon, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
County law enforcement agencies were alerted to a stolen black Jaguar that was traveling about 100 m.p.h. up U.S. 1 by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office earlier this afternoon, deputies said.
Initial reports said a man and women were in the Jaguar with a handgun that was used in the carjacking, deputies said.
Deputies came across the Jaguar along the 5900 block of south U.S. 1 and a pursuit began that went through the cities of Palm Bay and Melbourne.
Police in those cities laid out stop sticks along University Boulevard and successfully popped the Jaguar’s tires, deputies said.
Despite this, the driver of the Jaguar still tried to drive the car, deputies said.
Eventually, deputies arrested a juvenile boy and girl who had been driving the car. Deputies found a handgun while searching the car.
It was later confirmed that the initial crime had occurred in Martin County and that Agents from the Martin County Sheriff's Office would be responding to the scene to place formal charges on the suspects for armed carjacking.
Local charges are also expected to be filed.
