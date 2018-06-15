Two killed when train and vehicle collide, Polk Co. deputies say

Two people died when a train and a vehicle collided in Polk County, deputies say.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the two collided around 3 a.m. Friday at Highway 98 near Western Avenue near Frostproof.
Highway 98 is expected to be closed to traffic for much of the morning commute as deputies investigate and crews clean up the scene.
Deputies did not say how the crash happened, or release the names of the victims.
Location of the crash:
