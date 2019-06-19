  • Two men arrested during President Donald Trump's reelection rally in Orlando

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were arrested Tuesday as thousands of people gathered at the Amway Center in Orlando for President Donald Trump’s reelection rally.

    Orlando Police arrested Daniel Kestner and Steven Ingram in two separate incidents before the event.

    Related Headlines

    Read more: Thousands fill Amway Center, nearly $25M raised as Trump launches reelection campaign

    According to a report, Ingram was arrested around 7:37 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct. He is accused of pushing another man during an argument on West Church Street.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Another arrest report shows Kestner was arrested near the Amway Center around 8:10 p.m. and charged with battery. He is accused of slapping the hand of a person recording him with a cellphone during an argument, police said.

    Read more: Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump’s Orlando reelection campaign kickoff

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories