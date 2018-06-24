  • Two men shot outside Ocala gas station near I-75, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Two men were shot at an Ocala gas station early Sunday morning, police said. 

    The two men were shot at the Circle K gas station near the intersection of West State Road 40 and I-75 before running to the Waffle House across the street, police said.

    Officials did not identify the two men who were shot.  

    The men’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

    The two are being treated at a nearby hospital, police said. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.   
     

