Two men shot outside Ocala gas station near I-75, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Two men were shot at an Ocala gas station early Sunday morning, police said.
The two men were shot at the Circle K gas station near the intersection of West State Road 40 and I-75 before running to the Waffle House across the street, police said.
Officials did not identify the two men who were shot.
The men’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
The two are being treated at a nearby hospital, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.
OPD is investigating a shooting this morning at Circle K on W SR 40 near I-75. Two people were shot w/ non-life-threatening injuries and ran to Waffle House across the street. Both victims are now being treated at a local hospital. Anyone w/ Information is asked to call 369-7000. pic.twitter.com/ZQFqRlG0R6— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) June 24, 2018
