Two men sought after person shot during possible robbery in Orange County, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for two men after a person was shot during a possible robbery Friday. 

    Deputies said the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at the 4400 block of Rio Grande Avenue.

    When deputies arrived, they found a person who was shot during a possible robbery, according to a release.

    Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Deputies said they are searching for two men who ran from the area after the incident.

     

     

     

     

