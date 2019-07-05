Two men sought after person shot during possible robbery in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for two men after a person was shot during a possible robbery Friday.
Deputies said the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at the 4400 block of Rio Grande Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they found a person who was shot during a possible robbery, according to a release.
Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said they are searching for two men who ran from the area after the incident.
The OCSO says someone was shot in what they believe was a robbery. Victim has non-life threatening injuries. They’re now searching for two male suspects who took off on foot @WFTV pic.twitter.com/xqUM5irjVM— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 5, 2019
It’s a gated complex so we aren’t able to get closer to the crime scene @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kAVXo8OWz1— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 5, 2019
Orange County deputies have an active investigation at an apartment complex on South Rio Grande Ave. Waiting for details about nature of investigation @WFTV pic.twitter.com/aLIp0lCKsW— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 5, 2019
