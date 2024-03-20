Two of the most popular soccer teams in the world to face off in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Camping World Stadium in Orlando will host an all-star soccer matchup this summer.

The city announced Tuesday that two of the most famous soccer teams in the world will play each other in July.

Manchester City, the defending champions from England, will face Barcelona, the defending champions from Spain.

The big game will be played on Tuesday, July 30, as a part of this summer’s Florida Cup Series.

It’s not just going to be citizens from Orlando sitting in the seats at Camping World Stadium. The match is expected to attract fans from all over the world.

City leaders said the event will be a giant tourism driver and a massive boost for local businesses.

Earlier this week, Orlando was named the best sports destination city in America, with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer saying events like this show how the city earned that title.

