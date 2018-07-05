  • Two people hit by car on New Smyrna Beach, fire officials say

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver hit at least two people on New Smyrna Beach Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

    New Smyrna Beach fire officials say the incident happened by Flagler Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.

    Related Headlines

    At least one injury appears to be serious, according to officials.

    Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.

    Location of the crash and investigation:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories