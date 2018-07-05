Two people hit by car on New Smyrna Beach, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A driver hit at least two people on New Smyrna Beach Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.
New Smyrna Beach fire officials say the incident happened by Flagler Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.
At least one injury appears to be serious, according to officials.
Portion of the beach blocked off where the accident occurred pic.twitter.com/QpCILIChGE— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) July 5, 2018
Location of the crash and investigation:
