Two people hit by car while crossing Semoran Blvd. in Winter Park

    By: Kelly Healey

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two people were hit by a car early Wednesday as they tried to cross an Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

     

    The driver had the green light when he or she hit the people as they were crossing North Semoran Boulevard near University Boulevard in Winter Park, troopers said.

     

    The driver stayed at the scene as an ambulance arrived to take the pair to a hospital, FHP said.

     

    Neither the names nor the conditions of the victims have been released.

     

