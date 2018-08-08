Two people hit by car while crossing Semoran Blvd. in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two people were hit by a car early Wednesday as they tried to cross an Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Related Headlines
The driver had the green light when he or she hit the people as they were crossing North Semoran Boulevard near University Boulevard in Winter Park, troopers said.
The driver stayed at the scene as an ambulance arrived to take the pair to a hospital, FHP said.
Neither the names nor the conditions of the victims have been released.
Download: WFTV free mobile apps
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}