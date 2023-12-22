Two people killed in Orange County house fire, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are investigation a deadly fire in Orange County that killed two people on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 6354 Ridge Terrace in Apopka around 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, the found the house with flames showing from the front of the residence.

According to OCFR, two elderly people were found deceased inside the home.

Fire crews are currently still on scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal.

