TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says two people are facing charges after vandalizing the Florida State Capitol.

FDLE capitol police said the words “SAVE GAZA” were sprayed-painted during a protest earlier this month.

Two protesters arrested for vandalizing the Florida State Capitol, police say

The vandalism was done in red paint on the bollards facing Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway.

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges

Investigators said 23-year-old Kiley Justice, from Alabama, and 20-year-old Greta Paul, from Tallahassee, were arrested for criminal mischief.

Officials said the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit, will prosecute the cases.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group