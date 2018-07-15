Two shot while sitting on Deltona front porch, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Two men were shot late Saturday while sitting on the front porch of a Deltona home with a friend, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a house along the 1400 block of Wellington Drive, deputies said.
Related Headlines
One of the victims was airlifted in the sheriff’s office helicopter to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, deputies said.
Read: Daughter kills dad after finding his child porn collection, say police. She buried her secret for 12 years
The second victim was transported to the same hospital by ambulance, deputies said.
Detectives have been unable to interview the victims to determine exactly what happened.
The investigation is still active.
2 men shot in Deltona late Saturday. Both are expected to survive. Read more: https://t.co/fCQxvtbY7F— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 15, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}