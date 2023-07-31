Two systems may show tropical development in Atlantic this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two systems in the Atlantic.

Both storm systems could show tropical development this week.

If either storm is named, it will be called Emily.

Both storms are exactly where we want them to be, out at sea.

Both storms are forecast to stay out at sea and away from the U.S.

