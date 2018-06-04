  • Fight between landlady, tenants turns into stabbing, deputies say

    By: Cierra Putman , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fight between a landlady and two tenants that turned into a stabbing.

    Deputies were called Tuesday morning to a home on North Lake Pleasant Road in Apopka, where investigators believe an argument escalated into a stabbing.

    Two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to two separate hospitals. One of the victims is in critical but stable condition. Deputies did not say whether both victims had been stabbed.

    Detectives are interviewing the female suspect, whom deputies say is the victims' landlady.

    Deputies did not release anyone’s name.

    Location of the stabbing investigation:


     

