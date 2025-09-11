UCF Football assistant coach hospitalized

ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida Football coach has been hospitalized.

Offensive Line Coach Shawn Clark is recovering after a medical emergency sent him to the hospital Tuesday night, school officials said.

While the university did not release specific details about his condition, it said Clark is getting the medical care he needs.

During an event on campus Wednesday morning, UCF Head Football Coach Scott Frost spoke about Clark.

“To be honest, we work so hard at football and doing what we do but when things like that happen, it puts life into perspective,” Frost said.

A statement from UCF Athletics on social media read, in part, “Coach Frost and our football and administration staffs are fully supporting Coach Clark and his loved ones during this time and our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn and his family.”

UCF statement on Coach Shawn Clark UCF Football Offensive Line Coach Shawn Clark was hospitalized on Tuesday, university officials said. (UCF Football/UCF Athletics)

The UCF Knights have a 2-0 start on the season, with wins over Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T.

The Knights have a bye week Sept. 13. They’ll suit up to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 20.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group