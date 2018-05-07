0 UCF holds hearing for suspended fraternity

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida is discussing the fate of one of its fraternities after police said an off-campus party got out of hand last month.

UCF suspended Alpha Tau Omega after a woman said she was raped by two men at the party.

Members of ATO on Monday attended a closed-door student conduct hearing during which they met with the director of UCF's Office of Student Conduct to discuss the party.

Channel 9's cameras were rolling when suspect Jack Smith, 26, sobbed in court.

Read: 'I'm 100% innocent,' says UCF student accused of raping woman at frat party

"I've never done anything wrong in my life," he said.

Suspect David Kirk, 20, maintained his innocence while walking out of jail.

Both were charged with sexual battery.

Their cases are still pending, as is ATO's future.

UCF suspended the fraternity after the allegations, charging it with disruptive conduct and alcohol-related misconduct in connection to last month's party.

The university demanded their presence at Monday's hearing.

The same fraternity was suspended last year after two other men were accused of rape. Those charges were dropped.

ATO was previously suspended in 2012 after a pledge was allegedly forced to stand in a bucket of ice water while fraternity members beat him.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.