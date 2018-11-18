UCF Knights score big in win over Cincinnati

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The UCF Knights extend their winning record to 10-0 after beating the Cincinnati Bearcats in front of a sold out crowd at Spectrum Stadium on Saturday night.
The number 11 ranked Knights got off to a rough start but eventually took control of the game, beating number 24 ranked Cincinnati by a final score of 38-13.
UCF’s quarterback McKenzie Milton finished the game with three touchdowns and a total of 268 passing yards.
Saturday night’s win clinches the AAC east for the Knights. The victory marks the 23rd straight win for the Knights since taking the field in 2017.
The Knights head on the road to face off against the USF Bulls on Nov. 23. The “War on I-4” will be the Knights’ final game of the season before facing Memphis or Houston in the Conference Championship game.
Saturday night’s win again Cincinnati also clinched home field advantage for the Knights for the Dec. 1 Conference Championship.
