UCF police detain man wearing ammunition as costume in campus building

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man wearing a bandolier full of real ammunition caused a scare at the University of Central Florida campus on Tuesday, police said. 

    UCF police responded to the Classroom 1 building for a report of a suspicious person, which also prompted extra law enforcement on campus. 

    They said they found a man wearing the bandolier, which was loaded with real ammunition, as part of a Halloween costume. 

    Police posted a picture of the man on Twitter.

    They said the man was detained and is being interviewed. Police did not specify if he was a student.

