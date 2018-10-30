UCF police detain man wearing ammunition as costume in campus building

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man wearing a bandolier full of real ammunition caused a scare at the University of Central Florida campus on Tuesday, police said.
UCF police responded to the Classroom 1 building for a report of a suspicious person, which also prompted extra law enforcement on campus.
They said they found a man wearing the bandolier, which was loaded with real ammunition, as part of a Halloween costume.
Police posted a picture of the man on Twitter.
They said the man was detained and is being interviewed. Police did not specify if he was a student.
THIS was the costume that was being worn by the person in Classroom I today.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018
Friendly advice from UCFPD:
Do NOT incorporate simulated or ACTUAL ammunition/weapons into your costumes. It scares others & puts safety at risk. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cqkLdKRxrO
UCFPD responded to Classroom I about a suspicious person. Upon contact, we found that the person was wearing a Halloween costume that included real ammunition.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018
He was detained & is being interviewed.
There is no threat to campus safety. Campus operations are normal.
UCFPD is responding to Classroom I in reference to a call about a suspicious person. There is extra police presence in the area.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 30, 2018
If you see something, say something. Call 911 immediately.
