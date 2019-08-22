0 UCF sorority not allowed to recruit, initiate new members following group chat investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A sorority chapter at the University of Central Florida entangled in the middle of inappropriate group chats that allegedly show a half-naked photo of one of its members will not be allowed to recruit for the Fall 2019 semester.

The decision comes during the middle of recruitment week at the university.

Channel 9 broke the story of the inappropriate GroupMe chats involving members of the Zeta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

UCF officials continue to investigate claims of falsification of records, alcohol and drug-related violations and academic misconduct after the group chat revealed members offering to pay other students to do homework, and the sale of driver's licenses to members under the age of 21.

A member of the chapter blew the whistle on the behavior, in what she described as morality and safety issues in an email to university staff.

The chapter is now on organizational disciplinary suspension, which means it is prohibited from using UCF's resources or facilities or participating in off-campus events, socials or mixers for the Fall 2019 semester.

UCF said the chapter may be able to recruit next semester if certain requirements are met.

Current members will still be allowed to live in the house and host meetings.

Alpha Delta Pi's national executive director released a statement saying in part:

"We will use fall semester as an opportunity to focus on values, sisterhood, and accountability, and look forward to seeing the chapter grow from this adversity."

